RWE, Masdar Plan German Offshore Wind Partnership

RWE and Masdar plan to explore joint bids in Germany's 2027 offshore wind auctions under a cooperation agreement with an indicative investment value of more than $3.47 billion (€3 billion), while RWE separately advanced talks with ADNOC over potential long-term LNG supplies.

RWE and Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company - Masdar signed a memorandum of understanding to assess joint participation in the German offshore wind auctions, extending an existing partnership between the two companies.

The companies already jointly operate and develop 3.6 GW of offshore wind projects in Britain, including the Dogger Bank South development.

“Masdar has been investing in offshore wind for more than a decade, building deep experience across some of the sector’s most significant projects in the UK and Europe. From London Array to Baltic Eagle and Dogger Bank South, we have seen first-hand what can be achieved by combining long-term investment with strong partners and world-class technical expertise. Our partnership with RWE brings together complementary experience and a shared focus on disciplined execution, and we look forward to applying that expertise to new opportunities in Germany,” said Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar.

Separately, RWE Supply & Trading and ADNOC signed a letter of intent to further develop potential long-term LNG supply arrangements following a Strategic Collaboration Agreement signed in February.

The parties intend to work towards terms for up to two LNG sale and purchase agreements, covering potential deliveries to Germany and other European markets as well as Asia from the early 2030s.

Potential supplies would come from ADNOC Gas' and XRG's LNG portfolio, including Ruwais, Das, Rio Grande, Mozambique and Argentina.

“We also welcome the Letter of Intent with ADNOC on potential future LNG supplies. It builds on the strategic collaboration we agreed in February and underlines our shared commitment to strengthening Germany’s and Europe’s security of supply while further diversifying RWE’s global LNG portfolio. We will now work together to further shape the potential commercial framework for long-term LNG deliveries to Germany, Europe and Asian markets,” added Markus Krebber, CEO of RWE.

RWE and Masdar's offshore wind partnership dates to the London Array project, which has been operating since 2013 with more than 600 MW of capacity. Their Dogger Bank South East and West projects have a combined planned capacity of 3 GW and secured Contracts for Difference earlier in 2026.