Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Ørsted Gets Favorable Tax Opinion on Two UK Wind Farms

Published

(Credit: Ørsted)
(Credit: Ørsted)

Ørsted has received a favorable final opinion in a long-running tax dispute between Denmark and the United Kingdom over taxation rights related to the Walney Extension and Hornsea 1 offshore wind farms.

An advisory commission established under the EU Arbitration Convention concluded that the projects have a genuine legal and economic purpose and should primarily be taxed in the country where they are located, the United Kingdom, over their operating lives as they generate electricity and revenue.

The opinion follows the legal principles for taxation of services applied by Ørsted and is consistent with the company's interpretation of international tax rules for the offshore wind industry.

The case dates to 2015, when Ørsted asked the Danish Tax Agency and UK tax authorities to clarify how taxation rights should be allocated between the two countries to avoid double taxation.

The authorities were unable to reach an agreement and the case was referred to an advisory commission in 2023.

The opinion will result in a minor increase in Ørsted's overall tax position in Denmark, along with accrued interest, but the adjustment is fully covered by its existing tax provisions. The Danish tax liability is expected to be largely offset over time by tax reductions in the UK.

Ørsted will now enter discussions with the Danish Tax Agency over other projects that have been subject to similar administrative decisions or preliminary assessments, expecting them to follow the same legal principles.

The company will also hold talks with UK tax authorities on implementing the opinion.

Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Windpiper subsea rock installation vessel (Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis’ Windpiper Starts Maiden Job at Polish Wind Farms
(Credit: T12 Engineering)

T12 Engineering Gets OWGP Funding for Floating Wind...
© bphoto / Adobe Stock

Windey Energy Approves Expanded 300MW Offshore Wind...
(Credit: Ørsted)

TotalEnergies Inks PPA for Offshore Wind Power from Irish...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Ørsted Gets Favorable Tax Opinion on Two UK Wind Farms

Ørsted Gets Favorable Tax Opin

GONDAN Launches Its Largest-Ever Vessel Built for Østensjø Rederi

GONDAN Launches Its Largest-Ev

IEA Sees Bigger Oil Supply Gap as Gulf Recovery Slips into 2027

IEA Sees Bigger Oil Supply Gap

Eni, Vitol Eye Two More Offshore Blocks in Ghana

Eni, Vitol Eye Two More Offsho

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine