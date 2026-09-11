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IEA Sees Bigger Oil Supply Gap as Gulf Recovery Slips into 2027

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© namning / Adobe Stock
© namning / Adobe Stock

Global oil supply and demand will fall further than previously thought this year, the International Energy Agency said on Friday, as a lack of progress in ending the Iran war delays the return of normal Middle East flows into 2027 and sends fuel prices soaring.

"Inventories have so far played a crucial role in balancing the market," the IEA, which advises industrialized countries, said in a monthly report.

"With buffers shrinking and the global refining system stretched to the limit, the need for progress in resolving the conflict in the Middle East – and the Russia-Ukraine war, which is now in its fifth year – is greater than ever to avoid further market tightening."


(Reuters - Reporting by Alex Lawler, editing by Tomasz Janowski)

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