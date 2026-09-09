Larsen & Toubro Adds Major ONGC Offshore Project to Orderbook

Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an offshore Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning (EPCIC) contract from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Additional Development of Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14 project off India's west coast.

The scope of the contract, worth between $263 million to $527 million (25 billion and 50 billion rupees), covers EPCIC work of three new well-head platforms and one riser platform, along with multiple subsea pipeline and cable segments and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The project is aimed at increasing production and supporting continued development of ONGC's existing offshore assets in the region.

“The ADR-I and NLM-14 developments are significant additions to India's offshore energy infrastructure and demonstrate the continued investment in enhancing production from established offshore assets.

“These projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in existing operating fields, calling for careful planning, engineering integration and precise execution. Drawing on our extensive offshore EPCIC experience, we look forward to delivering these developments safely and efficiently, while supporting ONGC’s long-term production objectives,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President & Head – L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.