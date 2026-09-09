Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Larsen & Toubro Adds Major ONGC Offshore Project to Orderbook

Published

Illustration © MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock
Illustration © MR.Zanis / Adobe Stock

Larsen & Toubro Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore (LTEH Offshore) has secured an offshore Engineering, Procurement, Construction, Installation, and Commissioning (EPCIC) contract from India's Oil & Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) for the Additional Development of Ratna-I (ADR-I) and NLM-14 project off India's west coast.

The scope of the contract, worth between $263 million to $527 million (25 billion and 50 billion rupees), covers EPCIC work of three new well-head platforms and one riser platform, along with multiple subsea pipeline and cable segments and brownfield modifications to existing offshore installations.

The project is aimed at increasing production and supporting continued development of ONGC's existing offshore assets in the region.

“The ADR-I and NLM-14 developments are significant additions to India's offshore energy infrastructure and demonstrate the continued investment in enhancing production from established offshore assets.

“These projects combine new offshore facilities with brownfield modifications in existing operating fields, calling for careful planning, engineering integration and precise execution. Drawing on our extensive offshore EPCIC experience, we look forward to delivering these developments safely and efficiently, while supporting ONGC’s long-term production objectives,” said Parthasarathi Chatterjee, Senior Vice President & Head – L&T Energy Hydrocarbon Offshore.

Engineering Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Energean Power FPSO (Credit: Energean)

Energean’s Profit Rises as Israeli Gas Operations Recover
© ParinApril / Adobe Stock

Petronas Turns to AI to Accelerate Upstream Investment
(Credit: PTTEP)

PTTEP, Petronas Ink 35-Year Malaysia-Thailand Gas Deals
© Engel Drohnenpilot / Adobe Stock

Hormuz Crisis Accelerates Gulf Pipeline and Port Expansion

Sponsored

Purchase of Ten Wharf Cranes for Wharves Nos. 5 and 6 at Barbours Cut Terminal and Wharf No. 1 at Bayport Container Terminal

Purchase of Ten Wharf Cranes for Wharves Nos. 5 an

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

DNV: Industrialization, Standardization Could Slash North Sea Offshore Wind Costs

DNV: Industrialization, Standa

ExxonMobil Makes New Oil Discovery in Angola’s Offshore Block 15

ExxonMobil Makes New Oil Disco

SLB, Shearwater Launch Multi-Client 3D Seismic Survey off Brazil

SLB, Shearwater Launch Multi-C

ABS Backs Hanwha Ocean’s Standardized FPSO Design

ABS Backs Hanwha Ocean’s Stand

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine