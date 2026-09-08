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Saipem Bags Commissioning Contract for Türkiye-Bound FPU

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(Credit: Saipem)
(Credit: Saipem)

Italian energy services firm Saipem has secured a contract from GOE Petrol Sanayi for commissioning services on the Osman Gazi floating production unit (FPU), destined for the Sakarya gas field development in the Turkish Black Sea.

The contract is expected to run for approximately eight months and follows an Operation Readiness & Assurance support services contract awarded to Saipem in April 2026.

The latest award expands Saipem's involvement in the Sakarya development, operated by Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO).

Discovered in August 2020, the Sakarya gas field is located around 170 kilometers offshore Türkiye in the Black Sea, in water depths of approximately 2,150 meters.

Saipem will draw on its experience in commissioning complex energy facilities to execute the scope of work for the Osman Gazi FPU.

The latest contract also further strengthens Saipem's presence in the Turkish market.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Asia FPU Black Sea Oil and Gas

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