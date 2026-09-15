MET Group, Shell Ink New Long-Term US LNG Deal

MET Group and Shell have signed a new long-term agreement for the supply of U.S. LNG, expanding the European energy company's access to American gas for its customers across Europe.

Under the agreement, Shell will supply MET International, MET Group's trading and wholesale arm, with LNG from its U.S. portfolio over a multi-year period. The companies did not disclose the volumes or duration of the agreement.

The deal follows a 10-year free-on-board LNG purchase agreement signed by MET and Shell in July 2024 that gave MET long-term access to U.S. LNG.

The companies also signed a Memorandum of Understanding in February 2026 to explore additional LNG supply and trading opportunities, with the latest sale and purchase agreement resulting from that cooperation.

MET said the additional U.S. supply would help diversify its gas sourcing and allow it to offer customers pricing options including contracts linked to the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark.

“Customers are at the center of everything we do, and reliable access to US LNG strengthens our ability to provide greater flexibility and value across European energy markets. This customer-backed approach is what makes MET a pan-European energy champion, enabling us to deliver the best possible service across Europe as well as further contribute to supply security for the continent,” said Huibert Vigeveno, MET Group’s CEO.

“Over the last decade, LNG has become a cornerstone of the global energy system, delivering secure energy supply for people around the world. We are pleased to extend our relationship with MET Group to help meet the needs of its customers,” added Tom Summers, Executive Vice President of LNG Marketing and Trading, Shell.