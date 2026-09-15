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Petrobras Taps Strohm for Deepwater Pipe Supply

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(Credit: Strohm)
(Credit: Strohm)

Petrobras has awarded Strohm a contract to supply thermoplastic composite pipes for water injection and gas lift applications in Brazil's deepwater post-salt cluster, with the technology to be tested in water depths of up to 1,500 metres.

The contract with Strohm and its subsidiary Strohm Brasil also covers qualification testing, project engineering, field services and support for offshore trials and installation.

The pipes will be assessed under actual operating conditions, including their handling and ability to be installed from typical pipe-laying vessels in Petrobras' fleet.

Strohm's thermoplastic composite pipes are manufactured from carbon or glass fibre and polymers such as polyethylene or polyamide. The spoolable pipes are non-corrosive and lighter than traditional flexible or rigid pipe solutions.

“Winning this contract is a significant endorsement of Strohm’s technology and capabilities, as well as an important milestone in our roadmap, paving the way to further developments in country.

“Petrobras is a recognized expert in flexible pipe solutions, and we are proud to have earned their confidence in our thermoplastic composite pipe products and our team’s expertise. It is a clear reflection of how Strohm has matured into a professional supplier of high-performance flexible pipe solutions, with the capabilities and expertise to meet the industry’s growing demand for advanced and reliable products,” said Renato Bastos, vice president Strohm Brasil.

“This contract award is a testament to the strong collaboration between our two companies and demonstrates Petrobras’ commitment to bringing advanced pipe technology into its operations to improve operational efficiency and reduce production costs,” added Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO.

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