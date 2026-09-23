DeepOcean, TFKable Outline Plans for Cable Joint Venture with New CLV

DeepOcean and the controlling entity of TFKable Group plan to establish a joint venture offering integrated inter-array cable services for offshore wind projects, including a new purpose-built cable laying vessel (CLV).

The venture will combine TFKable Group's subsea cable manufacturing capabilities, including those of Tele-Fonika Kable and JDR Cable Systems, with DeepOcean's offshore engineering, installation and seabed intervention expertise.

The planned offering will cover engineering, procurement, construction and installation services across the inter-array cable project lifecycle, including seabed mapping, route surveys, engineering, cable manufacturing and transportation, trenching, installation and cable protection.

“Offshore wind developers are increasingly looking for greater collaboration and integration across the supply chain. By combining complementary cable manufacturing and offshore installation capabilities, we intend to create a more efficient delivery model that reduces interfaces, strengthens risk management and supports greater project certainty,” said Øyvind Mikaelsen, DeepOcean’s CEO.

The collaboration is planned as a multi-year development program, with capabilities to be introduced progressively and key development milestones planned through 2029.

The partners are also progressing plans to construct and operate a dedicated cable-laying vessel for inter-array cable projects.

The vessel is planned to be owned by a separate entity comprising Poland's state-owned industrial development agency ARP, DeepOcean and the controlling entity of TFKable Group. Work is underway towards the milestones required for project sanction.

The venture will initially focus on inter-array cable systems for offshore wind developments, with scope to support other subsea cable applications in the future.

TFKable Group is also investing in subsea cable manufacturing capacity and technology in Poland and the United Kingdom.

The establishment and operation of the joint venture remain subject to approval from relevant competition authorities and customary closing requirements.