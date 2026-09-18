Exmar FLNG Conversion Concept Gets Bureau Veritas Approval

Exmar has received Approval in Principle (AiP) from Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore for a concept to convert an existing membrane-type LNG carrier into a floating liquefied natural gas (FLNG) unit for offshore gas developments.

The FLNG concept would use a membrane-type LNG carrier with an effective LNG storage capacity of about 170,000 cubic meters and a design life of 25 years.

Designed for operation in mild environments, the converted vessel would provide offshore gas processing, liquefaction and LNG storage and is intended for the development of stranded gas resources.

The concept is aimed at projects seeking lower initial capital requirements and shorter timelines between final investment decision and production by converting an existing LNG carrier rather than constructing a new vessel.

Bureau Veritas assessed the concept against applicable requirements for offshore production gas units, liquefied gas carriers and position-keeping systems. The review at this stage covered the hull structure and stability, existing LNG cargo containment system and FLNG mooring arrangement.

“Floating liquefaction solutions already play an important role in unlocking offshore gas resources and supporting the development of energy projects in a flexible and cost-effective manner. We are pleased to grant Approval in Principle (AiP) to Exmar’s FLNG conversion concept, which demonstrates how existing LNG carrier assets can be repurposed to support future offshore developments,” said David Barrow, SVP for Western Europe and Americas at Bureau Veritas Marine & Offshore.

The AiP represents an initial assessment of the technical viability of adapting an existing membrane-type LNG carrier into an FLNG facility.