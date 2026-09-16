Equinor Gets Clearance for Drilling Ops in North Sea

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 25/9-5 S in production license 1042, operated by Equinor with 30% working interest.

Its partners are Aker BP with 40% share and Vår Energi with 30% working interest.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.