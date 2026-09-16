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Equinor Gets Clearance for Drilling Ops in North Sea

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COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

The Norwegian Offshore Directorate has granted Equinor a drilling permit for a wildcat well in the North Sea.

The permit is for wellbore 25/9-5 S in production license 1042, operated by Equinor with 30% working interest.

Its partners are Aker BP with 40% share and Vår Energi with 30% working interest.

The drilling operation will be conducted with COSL’s COSLInnovator semi-submersible drilling rig.

The rig is able to operate in water depths up to 750 meters and is designed for North Sea, Norwegian Sea and worldwide use in harsh environments.

Drilling North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

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