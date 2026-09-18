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Transocean Drillship Secures $80M Equatorial Guinea Job

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Deepwater Conqueror drillship (Credit: Transocean)
Deepwater Conqueror drillship (Credit: Transocean)

Transocean has been awarded a two-well contract for its Deepwater Conqueror ultra-deepwater drillship in Equatorial Guinea, adding about $80 million to the offshore driller's backlog.

The approximately 170-day campaign with an undisclosed operator is expected to begin in 2027, directly following the rig's current contract in the U.S. Gulf.

The estimated backlog excludes additional services and compensation for mobilization and demobilization.

Built in 2016, the DSME 12000-design Deepwater Conqueror can operate in water depths of up to 12,000 feet and drill to a maximum depth of 40,000 feet.

The ultra-deepwater drillship can accommodate 240 people.

Drilling Industry News Activity Africa Drillship Oil and Gas

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