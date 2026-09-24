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Expro Picks Up 14-Well Life-Extension Campaign off Canada

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(Credit: Expro)
(Credit: Expro)

Expro has secured a major integrated well services contract from an undisclosed Canadian operator for a 14-well life-extension campaign offshore Newfoundland, with work expected to start in the first quarter of 2027.

The multi-product line contract covers services across Expro's Well Construction, Well Flow Management and Subsea Well Access businesses and includes options for additional wells.

The scope brings several well intervention services into a single package, aimed at reducing interfaces during the intervention and workover campaign.

“This award reflects the value of combining local experience with integrated capability in one of the world’s most demanding offshore environments as the campaign moves into an important phase of intervention and workover activity.

“By bringing multiple services together into a single, coordinated scope, we can reduce complexity and support safer, more efficient execution for our customer,” said Gregorio Rodrigues, Expro Regional Vice President for North and Latin America.

Expro has previously supported offshore campaigns in Eastern Canada using high-specification equipment in complex operating conditions.

Subsea Industry News Activity North America Oil and Gas

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