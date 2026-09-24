Trinidad's Aphrodite Gas Project Advances After Shell-NGC Agreement

The National Gas Company of Trinidad and Tobago (NGC) and Shell Trinidad and Tobago have finalized commercial agreements supporting the Aphrodite offshore gas project, with first gas expected by the second quarter of 2027.

NGC's pipeline and gas infrastructure will be used to bring gas from Aphrodite to market, with supplies intended for Trinidad and Tobago's domestic energy sector.

The agreements, finalized in early September, are expected to increase NGC's ability to supply downstream customers, power producers and light industrial customers, as well as its allocation into Atlantic LNG.

“The execution of this agreement significantly increases the ability of NGC to satisfy its commitment to the downstream and its obligations to our power producers, light industrial customers and our allocation into Atlantic LNG. We look forward to receiving these molecules into our pipelines that will add significantly to the revenue generating capacity of NGC, on behalf of the people of this country,” said Edmund Subryan, NGC Acting President.

NGC will provide the infrastructure linking the offshore gas resources with Trinidad and Tobago's downstream sector.

“NGC’s infrastructure provides an essential link between offshore gas reserves and the downstream sector, and we are focused on ensuring that the necessary agreements are in place to facilitate a secure, safe and reliable delivery of natural gas to our downstream customers. NGC will continue to leverage its infrastructure, expertise and industry relationships to support the sustainable development of the country’s energy sector,” Subryan added.

NGC did not disclose the project's expected production volumes or the financial terms of the agreements.

To remind, Shell reached the final investment decision (FID) for the Aphrodite gas project in June 2025. One year later, Shell put the project on hold over alleged disagreements over commercial terms with NGC.

The project is expected to have a peak production of 18,400 barrels of oil equivalent per day.