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Subsea7 Takes More Work on Sakarya Gas Project Offshore Türkiye

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(Credit: Subsea7)
(Credit: Subsea7)

Subsea7 has secured a contract extension worth between $50 million and $150 million from Turkish Petroleum Offshore Technology Center (TP-OTC) for additional work on the Sakarya Phase 3 gas development offshore Türkiye.

The additional scope covers towing and the installation and connection of mooring lines associated with the commissioning of the development's floating production unit (FPU) in 2028.

Project management and engineering will be carried out from Subsea7's office in Istanbul, with work starting immediately.

The award extends Subsea7's existing Sakarya Phase 3 contract and expands its role in the Black Sea gas development.

The Sakarya gas field, located about 170 km offshore in the Black Sea at a water depth of 2,150 meters, was discovered in 2020 and contains proven reserves of 405 billion cubic meters of natural gas, according to the company.

Wison New Energies started topsides fabrication of the FPU for the Sakarya Phase 3 Development Gas back in May 2026, with the installation and commissioning expected by the end of 2027.

The company said the FPU, which serves as the core offshore facility for Sakarya Phase 3, will integrate gas processing, compression and export functions with a designed gas export rate of 25 million standard cubic meters per day.

According to Wisonm, the FPU has been designed for a 30-year service life and features a double-hull design measuring 282 meters in length and 54 meters in breadth.

Subsea Industry News Activity Europe Asia FPU Black Sea Oil and Gas

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