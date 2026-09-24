Fugro Adds More Survey Work off Timor-Leste

Fugro has secured two additional survey contracts from Timor-Leste's Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources for proposed pipeline routes supporting the Greater Sunrise TLNG development and Bayu-Undan Pipeline Highway projects.

The awards cover a major heavy geotechnical survey and a metocean survey and follow a geophysical survey contract awarded to Fugro in July.

The wider campaign will support the proposed Greater Sunrise Gas Export Pipeline from the Greater Sunrise field to Timor-Leste for the planned TLNG development at Natarbora on the country's south coast, as well as the Bayu-Undan Pipeline Highway to Natarbora.

The surveys will gather seabed and subsurface data along the proposed pipeline corridors to support route selection and future engineering.

Fugro plans to begin the six-month geotechnical and 12-month metocean field campaigns in the first quarter of 2027, following geophysical work scheduled for the third quarter of 2026.

The program will use Fugro's Seafloor Drill and SeaScout 35 MKII Cone Penetration Testing systems in the Timor Trough, where water depths reach up to 3,000 meters.

“Winning the geophysical, geotechnical and metocean contracts reflects our ability to deliver fully integrated site characterization solutions for complex deepwater developments. By combining our expertise with deepwater technologies, we can provide high-quality Geo-data and engineering insights to support informed decision-making, reduce project risk, and advance the Greater Sunrise and Bayu Undan developments in Timor-Leste,” said Safri Drahman, Fugro APAC Regional Business Line Director.

The work will also be supported by Fugro's Remote Operations Centre in Kuala Lumpur, enabling real-time collaboration between offshore and onshore teams.