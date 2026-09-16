Verlume, SubCtech Team Up on Subsea Power Systems

Verlume and SubCtech have signed a memorandum of understanding to jointly develop and deliver integrated subsea power systems and pursue opportunities across the offshore energy and defense sectors.

The agreement combines Verlume's subsea power platform and systems integration capabilities with SubCtech's battery technology and manufacturing capabilities. The companies are already working together on an active project.

A particular focus will be offshore oil and gas applications, including power systems intended to support ageing subsea infrastructure, field-life extensions and more autonomous operations.

Under the collaboration, SubCtech's battery systems can be integrated with Verlume's Axonn technology, which manages power, communications and control within a single subsea architecture.

SubCtech designs and produces rechargeable lithium-ion battery systems for offshore and subsea applications, including long-duration deployments in demanding operating environments.

The companies intend to use the MoU as a framework to identify and pursue further projects where their combined technologies can be deployed, rather than treating subsea energy storage as a standalone component.

“The next generation of subsea infrastructure will require more than individual pieces of equipment. Persistent offshore operations increasingly require power, energy storage, communications and control to operate as one integrated system.

“Importantly, this is not simply a technology alignment. We are already working together on applications, while developing further opportunities across offshore energy and defense. The MoU provides the framework to build on that activity and take integrated solutions into the market at greater scale,” said David Clark, Verlume CEO.