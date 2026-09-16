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First Turbine Stands Tall at Vietnam’s 128MW Offshore Wind Farm

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(Credit: Envision Energy)
(Credit: Envision Energy)

Chinese supplier Envision Energy has installed the first turbine at the 128 MW Vinh Long nearshore wind project in Vietnam, marking the first turbine installation for its first international offshore wind project.

The project, developed by REE Group, will comprise 16 Envision EN-226/8.X MW turbines, with full-scale installation now underway.

The first turbine was installed in less than seven days, with the second in under five days, while the first equipment was delivered five months after the contract was signed.

Installation has continued despite heavy rainfall, strong winds and typhoons, as well as limited installation resources.

Envision said the EN-226 features a lighter design intended to simplify installation and maintenance in nearshore conditions.

All 16 turbines are expected to be installed in rapid succession.

Technology Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Asia Offshore Wind

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