Ørsted, Nuveen Inaugurate 913MW German Offshore Wind Farm

Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure have inaugurated the 913 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, Ørsted's largest offshore wind project in the country.

The wind farm, owned equally by Ørsted and Nuveen Infrastructure, is located about 72 km off the German coast and can generate enough electricity annually to cover the consumption of close to one million German households.

Borkum Riffgrund 3 is Ørsted's sixth operational offshore wind farm in Germany and increases its installed offshore wind capacity in the country to around 2.5 GW.

Germany's offshore wind capacity surpassed 10 GW in 2026, with Borkum Riffgrund 3 adding 913 MW, or nearly a tenth of the country's total, according to German Federal Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy Katherina Reiche.

The project connects directly to TenneT's DolWin epsilon converter platform, the first such connection for an offshore wind farm in Germany.

Renewable electricity from Borkum Riffgrund 3 will help meet demand from companies including Amazon, Google, EHA/REWE Group, Covestro and BASF.

“Borkum Riffgrund 3 shows what offshore wind can deliver for Germany: large-scale, home-grown renewable electricity for industry and households, built by a European supply chain. With well-designed, risk-balanced frameworks, the German North and Baltic seas can become power plants that help drive decarbonization and energy independence,” said Rasmus Errboe, Ørsted CEO.

Around 100 German companies were contracted in connection with the development and construction of the wind farm. Its turbines and foundations were supplied from Germany and Denmark, cables from Germany and France, while installation vessels came from the Netherlands and Belgium, among others.

Operations and maintenance are being carried out from Ørsted's sites in Norden-Norddeich and Emden.