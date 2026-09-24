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Petrobras Eyes Sirius Gas Project for 2027-2031 Business Plan

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© corlaffra / Adobe Stock
© corlaffra / Adobe Stock

Brazil's state-run oil firm Petrobras may include the Sirius offshore gas project in Colombia as part of the production curve to be unveiled in its 2027-2031 business plan later this year, a company executive said on Wednesday.

"I think it should appear (in the business plan) if we get the environmental license," said Sylvia Anjos, director of exploration and production, to journalists at an oil industry event.

She added that Petrobras has made progress toward obtaining the license, but still has to conclude consultations with local communities. The firm serves as the operator in the project with a 44.4% stake along with Colombia's Ecopetrol.

The project foresees the construction of a pipeline that would carry gas from the seabed directly to the coast, without the need for a platform, Anjos said.

Petrobras said earlier this year that it had completed more than half of the prior consultations needed, a legal requirement designed to protect the rights of ethnic communities that may be affected by such projects.


(Reuters - Reporting by Marta Nogueira in Rio de Janeiro; Writing by Fernando Cardoso; Editing by Chris Reese and David Gaffen)

Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

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