Perenco, Brazil’s Port Eye Campos Basin Platforms Electrification

Perenco Brazil and Porto do Açu have signed a letter of intent to develop an offshore electrification project that would supply up to 60 MW of shore power to Perenco's platforms in the Campos Basin through an 80 km subsea cable.

The project would initially supply 35 MW to Perenco's shallow-water units in the Pargo and Cherne clusters, replacing power currently generated locally by turbogenerators. Capacity could increase to as much as 60 MW within four years.

The partners are targeting first-quarter 2028 for the system to become operational.

Under the proposed development, the subsea cable would connect the offshore fields to an onshore substation at Porto do Açu in São João da Barra, Rio de Janeiro.

The port complex would provide an area for Perenco's onshore grid connection and the right-of-way for the cable between the substation and the offshore fields.

Perenco said the project's main objective is to reduce Scope 1 carbon emissions from its Brazilian operations.

“The electrification project combines Perenco’s innovative spirit with Port of Açu’s entrepreneurial drive. For the oil and gas sector, it will serve as a benchmark for initiatives towards guaranteeing energy supply by extending the productive life of assets while reducing emission levels,” said Damien Szyszka, Perenco Brazil General Manager.

Perenco holds a 100% interest in the Pargo Cluster, comprising the Pargo, Carapeba and Vermelho fields in the shallow-water Campos Basin off Rio de Janeiro. The concession area is developed through eight fixed platforms in water depths of up to 100 metres.

Perenco took over the Pargo Cluster from Petrobras in October 2019, and its concession rights have been extended until 2040. The company also holds the Cherne and Bagre concessions, with rights extended until 2040.

Porto do Açu has provided shore power for maritime operations since 2024, when Vast Infraestrutura and Wilson Sons began supplying electricity to tugboats and support vessels berthed at the port's Terminal 1.