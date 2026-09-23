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SLPE Takes Foundation Design Role at EnBW's German Offshore Wind Farm

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© Kruwt / Adobe Stock
© Kruwt / Adobe Stock

SLPE, part of Smulders, has secured a contract by EnBW to provide wind turbine foundation engineering for the planned 1 GW Dreekant offshore wind farm in the German North Sea.

The scope covers concept engineering, front-end engineering design and detailed design of the wind turbine foundations. SLPE is also expected to support the project through fabrication, installation and commissioning after completing the detailed design phase.

Dreekant offshore wind is being developed by EnBW in Germany's Exclusive Economic Zone, across an area of about 80 square kilometers where water depths range from 37 to 46 meters.

The project site is around 170 km from the export cable landing point in Lower Saxony. A final investment decision is not expected before 2029.

“We are delighted to have been awarded this major contract by EnBW for the Dreekant offshore wind farm. This is a significant milestone for SLPE and reflects the strength of our engineering capability, our growing reputation in the offshore wind sector and the trust our clients place in our team.

“Working directly with an established offshore wind developer on a project of this scale is an important step forward for SLPE. Dreekant will provide our team with an exciting opportunity to apply our specialist expertise across concept, FEED and detailed design, while supporting the project through its subsequent stages,” said Joseph Hilton, SLPE Managing Director.

The contract follows SLPE's foundation engineering work on the Inch Cape offshore wind farm and expands its portfolio of large-scale offshore wind foundation projects.

Technology Offshore Energy Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

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