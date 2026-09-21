Halliburton Signs Venezuela Oil and Gas Deals with Eneva, WESCA

Halliburton has signed separate memorandums of understanding (MoU) with Eneva and WESCA to pursue oil and gas development opportunities in Venezuela, including field evaluation and development planning.

Under its agreement with Eneva, Halliburton will work with the Brazilian integrated energy company to identify and pursue development opportunities in Venezuela, expanding an existing relationship between the companies in Brazil.

Halliburton's agreement with WESCA covers support for field evaluation and development planning. The companies already work together on reservoir understanding and development decisions using digital technologies and subsurface interpretation.

“These agreements highlight Halliburton's efforts to help customers unlock value from their assets through technology, collaboration, and execution excellence.

“Halliburton has a long history in Venezuela and supports customers as they pursue growth opportunities. We look forward to working with Eneva and WESCA to advance development opportunities and support the country's evolving energy sector,” said Francisco Tarazona, senior vice president, Latin America, Halliburton.

Halliburton has operated in Venezuela for nearly nine decades and has bases, operational capabilities and local expertise in the country.