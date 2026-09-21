Dong Fang Takes Delivery of Newbuild SOV, Orders Another from Vard

Vard has delivered Dong Fang Offshore's first newbuild, the Orient Inspirer service operation vessel (SOV), two months ahead of schedule, while the company has approved an order for another vessel from the Norwegian shipbuilder valued at up to $86 million.

The Orient Inspirer, previously known as newbuild NB 987, was delivered from Vard Vung Tau in Vietnam following a ceremony on September 16 and is expected to arrive in Taiwan by the end of September.

The vessel will be reflagged under the Taiwanese registry before starting a 12-year operations and maintenance contract on November 1.

Based on the VARD 4 39 design, the purpose-built SOV is designed for long-term operation and maintenance of offshore wind farms in Taiwan.

Dong Fang said the early delivery provides additional time for crew familiarization, operational procedure drills and coordination with the client ahead of the start of the long-term contract.

The company's board has also approved the ordering of another vessel from Vard, with its construction price capped at between $76 million and $86 million.

The newbuild will be similar in type to an SOV but will have a different design from Dong Fang's first three SOVs to meet the requirements of potential international projects. Dong Fang said its existing operating fleet is fully deployed and the additional vessel is intended to provide capacity for prospective international business.

The remaining vessels under Dong Fang's existing newbuilding program are also already backed by operating contracts and are expected to progressively enter service following delivery.