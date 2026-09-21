All 65 Turbines Installed at US Revolution Wind Offshore Wind Farm

The 704 MW Revolution Wind offshore wind project has completed installation of all 65 turbines, with full energization expected by the end of 2026.

The project, a 50-50 joint venture between Global Infrastructure Partners' Skyborn Renewables and Ørsted, began delivering electricity to the New England grid on March 14.

Revolution Wind, located more than 15 miles south of the Rhode Island coast, is expected to supply enough electricity for more than 350,000 homes and businesses once fully operational, delivering power under fixed-price, 20-year agreements with utilities in Rhode Island and Connecticut.

Completion of turbine installation follows a disrupted construction process that included two stop-work orders, pointed out the New England for Offshore Wind, a regional offshore wind advocacy coalition.

“The installation of the final turbine for the 704 MW Revolution Wind project should be a cause for celebration for everyone in Connecticut.

“The first power from Revolution Wind began flowing to the grid in March and with this latest milestone full energization of the project is expected by the end of the year, just in time to ensure a significant contribution to the region’s winter energy reliability,” said Charles Rothenberger, director of government relations for Save the Sound, and Co-State Lead for NE4OSW-Connecticut

Once the project reaches full commercial operations, analysis from Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection cited in the background material estimates that it could save New England ratepayers as much as $500 million annually in wholesale energy costs.