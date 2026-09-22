Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Foz do Amazonas Discovery Yields High-Quality Oil for Petrobras

Published

© xmentoys / Adobe Stock
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras' analysis of oil discovered at the Morpho exploration well in the offshore Foz do Amazonas basin showed it to be "very high quality" crude, an executive told Reuters on Monday.

The crude found at the well could prove superior to oil produced from Brazil's prolific pre-salt fields, Petrobras' director of engineering, technology and innovation, Renata Baruzzi, said on the sidelines of an event in Rio de Janeiro.

Baruzzi added that Petrobras expects an exploration campaign at nearby wells to begin next year. The area is part of Brazil's Equatorial Margin, which the company considers its most promising exploration frontier.


(Reuters - Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Writing by Isabel Teles; Editing by Gabriel Araujo)

Drilling Industry News Activity South America Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

GranMorgu project location (Credit: TotalEnergies)

TotalEnergies' GranMorgu Project on Track for Mid-2028...
(Credit: Petrobras Agency)

Petrobras Signs Eight Production-Sharing Contracts in Côte...
COSLInnovator (Credit: COSL)

Equinor Gets Clearance for Drilling Ops in North Sea
Atlantic Zonda drillship (Credit: Pelago Management)

Ventura Expands Drillship Fleet, Lands $58M Petronas Deal

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Oil Drops as Hormuz Reopening Prospects Ease Supply Concerns

Oil Drops as Hormuz Reopening

Strohm’s TCP Completes Qualification for Brazil’s Deepwater Pilot

Strohm’s TCP Completes Qualifi

ONGC Strikes Gas in Deepwater Well off India

ONGC Strikes Gas in Deepwater

PTTEP, Valeura Greenlight Bussabong Gas Development off Thailand

PTTEP, Valeura Greenlight Buss

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine