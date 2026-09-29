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TDI-Brooks Selected for Geotechnical Survey Offshore Timor-Leste

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© TDI-Brooks
© TDI-Brooks

TDI-Brooks, in partnership with Taka Hydrocore Indonesia (THI), has been selected by the Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources (MPRM) to execute a light geotechnical and environmental baseline survey program offshore Timor-Leste in support of the planned TLNG development. The program will provide data to support the routing of the Gas Export Pipeline from the Greater Sunrise field to Natarbora on the south coast of Timor-Leste, as well as the Bayu-Undan Pipeline Highway to Natarbora. The survey will utilize TDI-Brooks’ DP2 research vessel, R/V Nautilus.

The geotechnical scope will include approximately 508 seabed tests, consisting of gravity CPTs (gCPT), piston cores (PC), box cores (BC), and cyclic T-bar measurements. In parallel, the environmental baseline study (EBS) will cover 16 provisional stations, including the collection of 40 sediment samples and 40 water samples.

Field operations for both the geotechnical and environmental scopes are scheduled to commence in mid-January 2027.

With over 30 years of experience, TDI-Brooks has successfully executed numerous offshore programs throughout Indonesia, including 15 multi-client seep-hunting campaigns. This survey will deliver critical geotechnical data to support pipeline routing, engineering design, and geohazard assessment for offshore development activities.

Industry News Activity Geotechnical Pipeline Timor Leste

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