Aker BP Names New Executive Management Team

Aker BP has appointed a new executive management team effective January 1, 2027, reorganizing its leadership around the company's value chain from exploration through production.

The new team will work through the end of 2026 to design a new operating model aimed at maturing projects faster and at lower cost by reducing organizational interfaces and complexity.

The current executive management team will remain in place until January 1.

Karl Johnny Hersvik, CEO of the company, will lead the new team, with Petter Sørhaug responsible for Find & Develop, Tommy Sigmundstad for Build, Lars Høier for Produce, Øystein Arvesen for Optimise and Knut Sandvik for PDO Projects.

The strategic and support functions will comprise David Tønne as CFO, Marit Blaasmo for Services, Thomas Hoff-Hansen for Digital, Paula Doyle for Strategic Innovation and Rolf Nystein for Transformation.

“Aker BP is uniquely positioned for long-term value creation on the Norwegian continental shelf. The changes we are making will strengthen that position. The shelf is changing, and tomorrow’s shelf requires something different from us than yesterday’s did.

“We are now positioning the company for that future. I would also like to thank the current executive management team. It is under their leadership that we have laid the foundation for the steps we are taking now,” Hersvik said.

The new operating model will build on Aker BP's work with industrial data and artificial intelligence over the past decade, as well as its collaboration with alliance partners.

The organizational changes are being developed in cooperation with employee representatives and the company's safety delegate service.