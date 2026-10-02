Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

ConocoPhillips Considers Norway Exit, Teesside Terminal Sale

Published

(Credit: ConocoPhillips)
(Credit: ConocoPhillips)

ConocoPhillips is evaluating a potential sale of its Norway business and the Teesside asset in the UK after receiving an unsolicited offer, the US oil and gas producer said on Thursday.

The company did not disclose the identity of the potential buyer or provide any financial details of the offer.

ConocoPhillips said the evaluation aligns with its strategy of optimizing its portfolio and that it would retain the assets if the offer did not meet its expectations.

The company's operations in Norway are managed through subsidiaries, primarily ConocoPhillips Skandinavia, which holds ownership interests in a number of producing fields and licenses on the Norwegian continental shelf.

The Teesside terminal at Seal Sands near Middlesbrough processes and exports crude oil and natural gas liquids transported from the Norwegian North Sea through the Norpipe pipeline network. The facility also handles third-party volumes from other areas of the North Sea.

Analysts at Capital One Securities said they estimate the combined value of ConocoPhillips' Norway business and Teesside terminal at about $7 billion, roughly about 4% of the company's $163-billion enterprise value.

The company said it has informed employees, partners and regulators of the review.


(Reuters - Reporting by Pooja Menon in Bengaluru; Editing by Harikrishnan Nair and Shinjini Ganguli)

Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Alpha Ventus/Vattenfall)

New Owner to Extend Life of Germany’s First Offshore Wind...
Foating blue ammonia FPSO concept (Credit: Screenshot/Video by BW Offshore)

DNV Backs Blue Ammonia FPSO Concept from BW Offshore and...
(Credit: GEOS)

Golden Energy’s PSV Gets Two New Charters
Inside view of Qb, designed for the confined areas that limit where operators can deploy this safety-critical kit on offshore platforms (Credit: Unity)

Unity Launches Compact BOP for Constrained Wells

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Aker BP Names New Executive Management Team

Aker BP Names New Executive Ma

Eco Atlantic’s Namibia Farm-Down to BP Clears Final Approval

Eco Atlantic’s Namibia Farm-Do

DOF Nears Large Contract for I-Class Vessel

DOF Nears Large Contract for I

New Owner to Extend Life of Germany’s First Offshore Wind Farm

New Owner to Extend Life of Ge

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine