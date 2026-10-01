Siemens Energy Picks EST-Floattech for Marco Polo's CSOV Battery System

Siemens Energy has contracted EST-Floattech to supply a battery system of more than 1 MWh for Marco Polo Marine's new CSOV Plus, a vessel designed to work in both offshore wind and oil and gas operations.

The Octopus High Energy battery system will support hybrid and dynamic positioning operations aboard the vessel, which is being built by Marco Polo Marine at its shipyard in Batam, Indonesia. Siemens Energy is the system integrator for the hybrid power plant.

During dynamic positioning, the batteries will provide spinning reserve and absorb variations in power demand, allowing fewer generator sets to operate and enabling those in use to run closer to their optimal load.

The vessel has also been designed to allow its battery capacity to be expanded to 20 MWh in the future, which would enable fully electric sailing. Space for the additional modules has been incorporated into the design.

Designed by Salt Ship Design, the CSOV Plus will feature a 100-tonne active heave-compensated crane and a motion-compensated gangway capable of walk-to-work transfers in significant wave heights of up to 3 meters.

Construction started in the second quarter of 2026, with delivery scheduled for the second quarter of 2028.

Following delivery, Marco Polo Marine's Taiwan-based subsidiary PKR Offshore will operate the vessel for Siemens Gamesa under a multi-year framework agreement covering offshore wind projects in Taiwanese waters.

"We are grateful for the trust that Siemens Energy and Marco Polo Marine have placed in us. Furthermore, we thank our partner Durapower for their role in bringing about our first project together in Singapore. Offshore wind support vessels in Asia-Pacific have demanding operating profiles: long periods on DP, constant load changes and multi-year charters.

“A battery system that supports those operations reliably, and that can be extended when the operator is ready to go fully electric, is exactly what the Octopus Series was designed for. We look forward to seeing the CSOV Plus at work in Taiwanese waters," said Walter van der Pennen, Chief Commercial Officer at EST-Floattech.