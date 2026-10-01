Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

DEME Installs Final Monopile at Nordlicht I Offshore Wind Farm

Published

(Credit: DEME)
(Credit: DEME)

DEME has installed the 68th and final monopile at Vattenfall's 980 MW Nordlicht I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, completing the project's monopile installation campaign.

The milestone follows installation of the first monopile in July and the first transition piece in August. DEME carried out the monopile campaign using its offshore installation vessel Orion.

Nordlicht I is located about 85 kilometers north of the German island of Borkum and is set to become Germany's largest offshore wind farm once completed.

The work forms part of contracts awarded to DEME for the transport and installation of 112 foundations across the Nordlicht I and II projects, as well as scour protection.

Under the contracts, DEME is responsible for 68 foundations at Nordlicht I and another 44 at the 630 MW Nordlicht II project. Its scope involves several vessels, including Orion, a jack-up vessel and a fallpipe vessel for scour protection.

Vattenfall is developing the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, with BASF holding a 49% interest in the projects.

Nordlicht I and the 630 MW Nordlicht II will have combined capacity of about 1.6 GW and are expected to generate enough electricity to supply around 1.7 million German households while also providing power for industry.

The two wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2028.

Offshore Vessels Renewable Energy Industry News Activity Europe Offshore Wind

Related Offshore News

Boskalis' BOKA Ocean vessel installing cables offshore (Credit: Boskalis)

Boskalis Set to Install Inter-Array Cables at Zeevonk...
(Credit: Ulstein)

Dajin Picks Ulstein Design for Offshore Installation...
(Credit: Screenshot/Video by CSL OWL)

CSL OWL Launches First Subsea Rock Installation Vessel...
© Matvejs / Adobe Stock

DeepOcean, TFKable Outline Plans for Cable Joint Venture...

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Siemens Energy Picks EST-Floattech for Marco Polo's CSOV Battery System

Siemens Energy Picks EST-Float

DEME Installs Final Monopile at Nordlicht I Offshore Wind Farm

DEME Installs Final Monopile a

IWS Places $300M Order for Four New Skywalker-Class CSOVs

IWS Places $300M Order for Fou

Borr Drilling Lines Up New Work for Jack-Up Rig Trio

Borr Drilling Lines Up New Wor

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine