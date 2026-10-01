DEME Installs Final Monopile at Nordlicht I Offshore Wind Farm

DEME has installed the 68th and final monopile at Vattenfall's 980 MW Nordlicht I offshore wind farm in the German North Sea, completing the project's monopile installation campaign.

The milestone follows installation of the first monopile in July and the first transition piece in August. DEME carried out the monopile campaign using its offshore installation vessel Orion.

Nordlicht I is located about 85 kilometers north of the German island of Borkum and is set to become Germany's largest offshore wind farm once completed.

The work forms part of contracts awarded to DEME for the transport and installation of 112 foundations across the Nordlicht I and II projects, as well as scour protection.

Under the contracts, DEME is responsible for 68 foundations at Nordlicht I and another 44 at the 630 MW Nordlicht II project. Its scope involves several vessels, including Orion, a jack-up vessel and a fallpipe vessel for scour protection.

Vattenfall is developing the Nordlicht offshore wind cluster, with BASF holding a 49% interest in the projects.

Nordlicht I and the 630 MW Nordlicht II will have combined capacity of about 1.6 GW and are expected to generate enough electricity to supply around 1.7 million German households while also providing power for industry.

The two wind farms are expected to be fully operational in 2028.