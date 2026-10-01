Northern Lights Signs Up Second Swedish CCS Customer

Northern Lights joint venture and Swedish energy company Öresundskraft Kraft & Värme have signed an agreement for the transport and permanent storage of up to 200,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide per year from a waste-to-energy plant in Helsingborg.

The agreement targets a start in the fourth quarter of 2029 and will use available capacity across Northern Lights' CO2 shipping portfolio under a shared logistics model. The deal remains subject to certain agreed requirements.

CO2 will be captured and liquefied at Öresundskraft's Filbornaverket waste-to-energy plant before being transported by truck to the Port of Halland in Halmstad.

Northern Lights will then ship the CO2 to its receiving terminal in Øygarden, Norway, before it is transported offshore for injection and permanent storage in a reservoir 2,600 meters below the North Sea seabed.

“The agreement with Öresundskraft is an important milestone for Northern Lights and it further strengthens the Nordics as a leading CCS region. Öresundskraft’s project contributes to the development of a portfolio approach with shared infrastructure. This will be an enabler of further growth of the CCS industry “, said Tim Heijn, managing director of Northern Lights JV.

The Northern Lights joint venture is owned by Equinor, TotalEnergies and Shell.

Öresundskraft aims to capture both biogenic and fossil CO2 emissions from Filbornaverket, which processes household and industrial waste and produces district heating and electricity.

The agreement makes Öresundskraft Northern Lights' second Swedish customer following its deal with Stockholm Exergi and brings the storage provider's customer portfolio to seven industrial customers across four countries.

Northern Lights began injecting liquid CO2 for permanent storage in 2025 and is expanding annual capacity from 1.5 million tonnes to more than 5 million tonnes.