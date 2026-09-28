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Shearwater Lines Up Three-Year South America OBN Campaign

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(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)
(Credit: Shearwater Geoservices)

Shearwater Geoservices has been awarded a three-year ocean bottom node (OBN) seismic acquisition contract by an undisclosed oil and gas company for work offshore South America, with operations set to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The contract includes firm scopes in the first and third years of the award period, as well as a framework for potential additional projects during the three-year term.

Shearwater will deploy the SW Tasman using its internally developed Pearl node technology, while the SW Gallien will carry out source operations.

Both vessels are expected to work on the campaign through 2027 following the fourth-quarter start. A subsequent firm scope is expected to begin in late 2028 and continue for about 10 months.

“This award marks a milestone for Shearwater’s OBN platform consisting of our internally developed Pearl technology and our one-of-a-kind Tasman vessel design. We are proud to have secured this position in South America and look forward to continuing our contribution into the successful development of one of the world’s most important offshore basins” said Irene Waage Basili, Shearwater’s CEO.

Offshore Energy Subsea Industry News Activity Europe South America Offshore Survey

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