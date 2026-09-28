Tullow Oil Books Noble Corporation’s Drillship for Work Offshore Ghana

Noble Corporation has secured a contract by Tullow Oil for the Noble Faye Kozack drillship for a drilling campaign offshore Ghana.

The work will include up to 10 wells off Ghana, with the campaign expected to start in mid-2027.

“This award reflects the strong working relationship between Tullow and Noble and the performance our crews continue to deliver offshore Ghana. The Noble Faye Kozack is well positioned to support this campaign, and we look forward to getting started,” Noble Senior Vice President of Marketing & Contracts Blake Denton said.

Built in 2013, the Noble Faye Kozack is a Samsung 12000 Double Hull-design drillship capable of operating in water depths of up to 12,000 feet.

The rig has a maximum drilling depth capacity of 40,000 feet.