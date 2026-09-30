Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Aker Solutions Widens Work Scope for BP into Central North Sea

Published

(Credit: Aker Solutions)
(Credit: Aker Solutions)

Aker Solutions has been awarded a three-year frame agreement to provide engineering and integrity services across BP's North Sea assets, expanding its existing work for the energy company.

The agreement extends Aker Solutions' support from BP's west of Shetland assets to include assets in the central North Sea and carries options for two additional one-year extensions.

The scope covers engineering, integrity management, project support and operational services.

The contract will be managed by Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment from its facilities in Aberdeen, Scotland, and is expected to support about 50 positions.

“We are proud to take on expanded responsibilities and look forward to continuing to support safe, reliable and efficient operations for BP.

“This award strengthens our position in the UK market and supports our ambition to grow our Life Cycle business. Expanding our role across a broader asset portfolio demonstrates the value of combining technical expertise, commercial competitiveness and strong customer partnerships,” said Steinar Røgenes, acting Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business.

Engineering North Sea Industry News Activity Europe Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

Hammerfest LNG on Melkøya (Credit: Øyvind Gravås and Jonny Engelsvoll / Equinor)

Hammerfest LNG Probe Highlights Working Environment...
Inside view of Qb, designed for the confined areas that limit where operators can deploy this safety-critical kit on offshore platforms (Credit: Unity)

Unity Launches Compact BOP for Constrained Wells
Illustration (Credit: SBM Offshore)

SBM Offshore Taps Chinese Contractor for FPSO Topside...
(Credit: Odfjell Drilling)

Aker BP Raises North Sea Discovery Estimate

Insight

Got Propane? Adoption in Port & Maritime Accelerates

Got Propane? Adoption in Port

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

India to Auction Offshore Mineral Blocks in Andaman Sea

India to Auction Offshore Mine

Ørsted’s First UK Offshore Wind Farm Turns 20

Ørsted’s First UK Offshore Win

Vår Energi Completes Acquisition of Pandion Energy’s Assets

Vår Energi Completes Acquisiti

China Three Gorges Links First Qingzhou V and VII Wind Turbines to Grid

China Three Gorges Links First

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine