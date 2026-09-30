Aker Solutions Widens Work Scope for BP into Central North Sea

Aker Solutions has been awarded a three-year frame agreement to provide engineering and integrity services across BP's North Sea assets, expanding its existing work for the energy company.

The agreement extends Aker Solutions' support from BP's west of Shetland assets to include assets in the central North Sea and carries options for two additional one-year extensions.

The scope covers engineering, integrity management, project support and operational services.

The contract will be managed by Aker Solutions' Life Cycle segment from its facilities in Aberdeen, Scotland, and is expected to support about 50 positions.

“We are proud to take on expanded responsibilities and look forward to continuing to support safe, reliable and efficient operations for BP.

“This award strengthens our position in the UK market and supports our ambition to grow our Life Cycle business. Expanding our role across a broader asset portfolio demonstrates the value of combining technical expertise, commercial competitiveness and strong customer partnerships,” said Steinar Røgenes, acting Executive Vice President for Aker Solutions’ Life Cycle business.