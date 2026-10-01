TGS to Reprocesses Seismic Data for Petronas’ Megah Discovery

TGS has launched a 3D seismic reprocessing project covering about 514 square kilometers over Petronas’ Megah discovery in Block SB-3K offshore Sabah, Malaysia, with final products expected in April 2027.

The project will apply TGS' Elastic Multi-Parameter Full Waveform Inversion and depth imaging technologies to its legacy Geostreamer Sabah multi-client 3D Phase 2 dataset, which was acquired in 2017.

Processing began in July 2026 and will use a high-resolution velocity model and diffraction imaging across the Megah field. Petronas made the Megah discovery in 2025.

The reprocessed data is intended to improve geological interpretation and prospect evaluation and support planning for future appraisal wells.

"The Megah discovery has reinforced the exploration potential of this area, and advanced reprocessing can play an important role in reducing subsurface uncertainty. This project highlights TGS' ability to apply leading imaging workflows where improved subsurface definition can directly support exploration and appraisal decisions,” said David Hajovsky, EVP Multi-Client.