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Thailand-Malaysia Gas Pipeline Temporarily Shut Over Inspection Issue

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© Pete / Adobe Stock
© Pete / Adobe Stock

Malaysia's state energy firm PETRONAS said on Thursday that Trans Thai-Malaysia (Thailand), its joint venture with Thailand's, had temporarily shut the Songkhla Export Pipeline after identifying an issue during a routine inspection.

The Songkhla Export Pipeline is part of the Trans Thailand-Malaysia gas system linking offshore gas production in the Gulf of Thailand with processing and gas markets in Thailand and Malaysia.


(Reuters - Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Pipelines Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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