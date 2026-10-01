Boskalis Set to Install Inter-Array Cables at Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm

Boskalis has secured a contract to transport and install inter-array cables for the first phase of the Zeevonk Offshore Wind Farm in the Dutch North Sea.

The contract, awarded by Zeevonk, a joint venture between Vattenfall and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP), covers the transport and installation of about 149 kilometers of 66 kV inter-array cables connecting 69 wind turbines.

Boskalis will also carry out cable testing and termination, install cable protection systems and perform survey and seabed intervention work.

The cables will be transported from a manufacturing facility in Eemshaven, the Netherlands, to the wind farm and installed using Boskalis' cable-laying vessel BOKA Ocean. One of the company's subsea rock installation vessels will be deployed for seabed intervention work.

Engineering is expected to begin shortly, while the offshore installation campaign is planned for 2029.

Boskalis said the contract is worth between $58 million and $174 million (€50 million and €150 million).

Zeevonk is located about 45 nautical miles northwest of IJmuiden and is planned to have around 2 GW of installed capacity. The development will comprise two phases of approximately 1 GW each, with Boskalis' contract covering the first phase.

Commercial operations for the first phase are planned for 2029.