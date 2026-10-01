Höegh Evi, PETROS to Develop Kuching LNG Terminal in Malaysia

Höegh Evi and Petroleum Sarawak (PETROS) have agreed to jointly develop, own and operate a proposed LNG import terminal in Kuching, Malaysia, targeting first gas by the end of 2029.

The Kuching LNG Terminal will comprise a floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), mooring infrastructure, subsea and onshore pipelines and onshore receiving facilities.

The project will form part of the Kuching Low-Carbon development in Sarawak and supply natural gas for power generation in Kuching. The partners are also assessing opportunities to accelerate its delivery in response to growing demand.

The terminal is planned to provide additional services including small-scale LNG distribution, truck loading, LNG bunkering, storage and reloading.

“Höegh Evi is proud to work with PETROS as development partner in the Kuching LNG Terminal, a testament to our proven track record delivering floating LNG infrastructure projects. We are committed to supporting Sarawak’s evolving infrastructure needs and enabling long-term growth in the region,” said Erik Nyheim, CEO in Höegh Evi.

PETROS is the master developer of the wider Kuching Low-Carbon development. The companies also plan to explore knowledge sharing, training and skills development as part of the project.