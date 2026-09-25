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SLB Secures Aramco Well Construction Work for 450 Wells

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(Credit: SLB)
(Credit: SLB)

SLB has been awarded four integrated well construction contracts by Aramco covering more than 450 oil and gas wells across Saudi Arabia over an initial three-year period.

Each contract includes an option to extend the work by up to two years, potentially extending the multi-year well construction program beyond its initial term.

SLB will manage end-to-end well construction services across different operating environments and oil and gas reservoirs in the kingdom.

The scope combines digital drilling workflows with automated drilling, evaluation, fluids, cementing and completions products and services under an integrated well delivery model.

“Delivering hundreds of wells across a multi-year program and in multiple operating environments requires an integrated model that connects planning, execution, and digital workflows to set new industry performance benchmarks.

“Awarding SLB these advanced well construction programs at scale reflects Aramco’s confidence in our integrated model and capabilities,” said Steve Gassen, SLB Executive Vice President of Geographies.

The four awards represent an expansion of SLB's integrated well construction business in Saudi Arabia.

Middle East Subsea Industry News Activity Asia Oil and Gas

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