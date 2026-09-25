Inpex Takes Additional Stake in Ichthys LNG

Inpex has agreed to acquire Jera's 0.735% participating interest in Australia's Ichthys LNG project, increasing its subsidiaries' combined stake in the development to 68.555% from 67.82%.

The acquisition covers Jera's interest in blocks WA-50-L and WA-51-L, which include the Ichthys gas-condensate field, as well as shares in Ichthys LNG Pty Ltd, which owns the project's gas export pipeline and downstream liquefaction facilities.

Completion remains subject to conditions including approval from Australian government regulatory agencies.

The transaction follows Jera's December 2025 decision to sell shares in its Australian project subsidiary holding the 0.735% interest to MidOcean Energy.

After Jera notified the other project participants of the proposed sale, Inpex exercised pre-emptive rights under the relevant joint operating and shareholders agreements to acquire the interest.

Ichthys LNG liquefies natural gas and conducts LNG marketing activities in addition to owning the project's export pipeline and downstream liquefaction infrastructure.

Inpex said the acquisition would have a minimal impact on its consolidated financial results.