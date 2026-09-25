Eni and Petronas JV Extend Drilling Backlog for Ventura Offshore’s Semi-Sub Rig

Ventura Offshore has agreed a contract amendment with two subsidiaries of Eni and Petronas joint venture Searah for an additional well offshore Indonesia, adding about $21.7 million to the firm backlog of its SSV Catarina semi-submersible drilling rig.

The amendment with Searah West Ganal Limited and Searah Ganal Deepwater Limited covers drilling of the JKNE Upside-1 Dir well and is expected to keep the rig working into December 2026.

The new well comes on top of four optional wells previously exercised under the drilling campaign.

In July, Searah subsidiary Eni Muara Bakau exercised an option for a fourth well and a tophole for SSV Catarina, adding about $25.1 million to Ventura Offshore's firm backlog and at the time extending the rig's utilization into the fourth quarter of 2026.

SSV Catarina is a sixth-generation semisubmersible drilling rig capable of operating in water depths of up to 10,000 feet.

Ventura Offshore owns and operates SSV Catarina, semisubmersible rig SSV Victoria and drillship DS Carolina, and manages the drillship Atlantic Zonda. Its rigs are currently operating offshore Brazil and Indonesia.