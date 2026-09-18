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Equinor Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with PTTT

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(Credit: Equinor)
(Credit: Equinor)

Equinor has signed a long-term agreement to supply liquefied natural gas to Thailand's PTTT, expanding its LNG business in Asia.

The company did not disclose the duration of the agreement or the volumes covered by the deal.

The agreement will add to PTTT's diversified LNG portfolio and forms part of Equinor's efforts to expand its position in the global LNG market.

Equinor recently received its first cargo under two separate supply agreements with Cheniere Energy, under which volumes are set to reach 3.5 million tonnes per year.

Those supplies are expected to help Equinor double its LNG portfolio by 2030.

Equinor also regularly supplies crude oil and refined products to PTTT.

LNG Industry News Activity Europe Asia Oil and Gas

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