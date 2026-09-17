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Spinergie Expands Software Platform into Offshore Logistics

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© Spinergie
© Spinergie

Spinergie, an Intelligence & Operations platform, announced its expansion into offshore logistics with a solution for planning, managing and optimizing personnel and cargo logistics for the offshore energy sector. 

The platform is designed to help coordinate the vessel and helicopter transfers that move crews, PAX, and cargo to and from offshore assets. Input from leading energy providers supported the development of an interface that aligns with real-time logistics and people coordination workflows. 

Rather than coordinating across disconnected systems, operators now manage all logistics from one intelligent, integrated platform. The solution brings together: 

  • Personnel Management: Configure qualifications by role, automatically sync required documents, facilitate site inductions, validate readiness, and enforce qualification checks at manifesting. 
  • Transport Planning: Request and schedule vessel and helicopter transport (cargo, personnel, work activities) with automatic constraint checking (SIMOPs, asset restrictions, personnel certifications). Validated plans are published and auto-distributed to all stakeholders.
  • Manifesting & Live Tracking: Manage manifests in real time. Coordinators, contractors, and QHSE see live personnel locations and update statuses on the map. 

The result is smoother coordination between contractors and operations teams for safe, efficient and compliant execution. 

Spinergie has already deployed its new logistics solution with both offshore wind and oil and gas operators, giving control rooms, crews, technicians, and HSE teams a single, shared operational platform. 

Energy Logistics Industry News Activity Offshore Logistics

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