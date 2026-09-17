GLO Marine Eyes $57m in Revenue for Middle East Expansion, New Facility

GLO Marine is targeting revenues of more than USD$57.47 million (€50 million) by 2030 as it prepares to establish a permanent operation in the Middle East and bring its new USD$6.9 million (€6 million) Technology Centre in Romania into commercial operation.

The two investments sit at the center of a wider growth plan that will see the company expand from its established marine and offshore engineering base into larger integrated project scopes, technology integration and a broader international delivery network.

One of GLO Marine's founders will lead the Middle East business and relocate to the region to establish the operation, with Dubai and Abu Dhabi forming the initial focus.

Romania will remain the company's engineering and project delivery base, while the Middle East, West Africa and North Sea have been identified as the principal markets for international expansion.

Permanent Middle East operation

The Middle East business will focus on specialized drydock works, vessel modifications, engineering and systems integration, alongside installation and commissioning support for equipment manufacturers.

The operation is being developed in partnership with a small number of selected companies with an established track record in the region. These partnerships will provide access to local facilities, skilled technicians and tradespeople, enabling GLO to deliver locally from day one, supported by its engineering and project management teams in Romania.

The founder-led operation will develop direct client relationships and coordinate regional project delivery across the UAE and wider Middle East.

Technology Centre in Galati

The USD$6.9 million (€6 million) Technology Centre in Galati will add manufacturing, electrical assembly, systems integration and testing capability to GLO's existing engineering organization. The facility will support process skids, modular packages and pre-integrated technical systems for marine, offshore and energy projects.

Equipment and systems will be engineered, assembled and tested in Romania before mobilization to vessels and project sites. This will allow technical interfaces to be resolved earlier and reduce the work required onboard, particularly during tight docking windows. For equipment manufacturers, the Centre will provide engineering and integration support extending through installation, commissioning and subsequent upgrades.

GLO also plans to use the Centre to support energy infrastructure development in Romania, including the integration of battery energy storage systems (BESS). Working with equipment manufacturers and project developers, the company will contribute structural, mechanical, electrical and controls expertise to the assembly and testing of modular energy packages.

The investment will be accompanied by continued development of GLO's engineering and project management teams in Romania.

Larger integrated projects

GLO's existing marine and offshore services will remain a core part of the business. The strategy will increase its capacity to deliver wider contracts covering full EPCI scope: engineering, procurement, prefabrication, installation and commissioning, with one project team coordinating the work across disciplines and suppliers.

Alongside the Middle East operation, GLO will continue developing its position in West Africa and the UK and North Sea through client relationships and specialist delivery partnerships.

Implementation of the strategy is already under way, with the Middle East business and Technology Centre forming the first major steps in the 2030 plan.