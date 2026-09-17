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Environmental Assessment for South Africa's First Offshore Wind Farm on Hold

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© Adobe Stock/ Igor Hotinsky
© Adobe Stock/ Igor Hotinsky

The environmental impact study for South Africa's first proposed offshore wind farm along the country's east coast has stalled, pending new technical information from developers, the consultancy appointed to conduct the assessment confirmed on Thursday.

  • The 800 megawatt Gagasi project offshore Richards Bay was launched in 2022 by GenesisHexicon, a joint venture between Sweden's Hexicon and South Africa's Genesis Eco-Energy Developments.

  • Acer (Africa) Environmental Consultants, who were appointed to conduct the assessment, said the environmental authorisation application was withdrawn last year and it was unsure of the status of the project.

  • "The application was withdrawn to redesign from floating to anchored wind turbines, that is for technical and not environmental reasons," Acer's managing director, Dieter Heinsohn, told Reuters.

  • Hexicon did not respond to requests for comment while Genesis Eco-Energy said they would provide a project update next month.

  • The World Bank this week released its South African offshore wind development framework study, which estimates the country has potential for approximately 95 gigawatts across selected coastal areas, mainly for floating offshore technologies.

  • The report says large-scale offshore wind developments could contribute $6.7 billion in employment wages to the domestic economy by 2050 and help reduce harmful emissions from coal-fired power plants.

  • "Over the next 25 years, offshore wind development could reduce South Africa's electricity generation emissions by 530 million tons of CO2, significantly contributing to the continent's climate goals and positioning the country as a leader in clean energy deployment," the World Bank said.

(Reuters)

Energy Offshore Energy Industry News Activity South Africa

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