Offshore Enginer Magazine Subscribe
Search Subscribe

Osaka Gas to Buy 5% Stake in Browse Project off Australia from BP

Published

(Credit: Woodside)
(Credit: Woodside)

Osaka Gas has agreed to acquire a 5% interest in the Browse gas project offshore Western Australia from BP Developments Australia, adding an expected 550,000 tonnes per year of LNG to its procurement portfolio.

The Japanese company entered into a sale and purchase agreement through Osaka Gas Browse, an investee of its wholly owned subsidiary Osaka Gas Australia.

Osaka Gas Australia and the Japan Organization for Metals and Energy Security plan to jointly invest in Osaka Gas Browse. Completion of the acquisition remains subject to regulatory approvals, consent from Browse Joint Venture partners and other conditions.

The acquired interest covers the Brecknock, Calliance and Torosa gas fields in the Browse Basin, where the project is currently at the pre-front-end engineering and design stage.

The project is envisaged to produce about 11 million tonnes of LNG annually using existing liquefaction facilities owned by the North West Shelf Joint Venture. Osaka Gas Browse's 5% interest is expected to provide about 550,000 tonnes per year.

The development concept also includes carbon capture and storage to reduce carbon dioxide emissions, while part of the produced gas is planned to be supplied to Australia's domestic market.

The Western Australian Government has granted Browse ‘Significant Project’ status, recognizing its expected economic contribution and importance to regional energy security.

Osaka Gas is also discussing with JOGMEC the potential application of a new framework announced on April 1 aimed at securing medium- to long-term stable supplies of LNG and other resources.

The partners in the project are operator Woodside Energy, BP and Japan LNG, which is a joint venture between Mitsui and Mitsubishi.

Mergers & Acquisitions Industry News Activity Australia/NZ Oil and Gas

Related Offshore News

(Credit: Equinor)

Equinor Signs Long-Term LNG Supply Deal with PTTT
© Miha Creative / Adobe Stock

Saudi Export Disruptions Push Oil to Four-Month Highs
© xmentoys / Adobe Stock

Greater Sunrise Gas Production Pushed Back to 2034
(Credit: Ventura Offshore)

SED Energy Holdings and Ventura Offshore Set to Combine...

Insight

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-back risk and deck contamination on 6,000m OSV

Aramid hybrid rope cuts snap-b

Video

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take the Subsea Minerals Market by Storm

Moby Robotics Gears Up to Take

Current News

Exmar FLNG Conversion Concept Gets Bureau Veritas Approval

Exmar FLNG Conversion Concept

Transocean Drillship Secures $80M Equatorial Guinea Job

Transocean Drillship Secures $

Petrobras Signs Eight Production-Sharing Contracts in Côte d’Ivoire

Petrobras Signs Eight Producti

INEOS Starts Full-Scale CO2 Storage at Greensand Project in Danish North Sea

INEOS Starts Full-Scale CO2 St

Subscribe for OE Digital E‑News

 
Offshore Engineer Magazine