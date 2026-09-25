Omega Subsea to Deploy ROVs on NKT’s Cable Laying Vessels

Omega Subsea has secured a five-year agreement to provide ROV services for NKT's newbuild cable laying vessel (CLV) NKT Eleonora, expanding a partnership that already covers the NKT Victoria.

The agreement follows a separate five-year contract announced in June for NKT Victoria, with mobilization activities for the two vessels now underway at shipyards in Ulsteinvik and Brattvåg.

Eleonora, due to enter service in 2027, will have capacity to carry more than 23,000 tonnes of cable and will work on high-voltage power cable projects across Europe. The Salt Ship Design vessel is being built and outfitted by Vard for NKT.

“NKT is one of the leading players in the cable installation industry, and being selected to support two of their modern cable-laying vessels is a strong vote of confidence. We are expanding both our equipment base and organization to support long-term operations and multiple projects simultaneously,” said Trond Berge, Omega Subsea CEO.

Four of eight new Kystdesign ROV systems scheduled for delivery to Omega Subsea in 2026 will be deployed on NKT projects. New ROV systems will be mobilized on both NKT Victoria and NKT Eleonora this autumn.

Omega Subsea will also supply two Ulmatec Launch and Recovery Systems for NKT Victoria, which will be installed in the vessel's hangar to support two new ROVs.

NKT Victoria, in operation since 2017, can carry up to 11,000 tonnes of cable following recent upgrades.

Operations aboard NKT Victoria are scheduled to begin before the end of 2026, while mobilization of ROV systems on NKT Eleonora is expected in January.

The contracts form part of Omega Subsea's wider ROV investment program, under which its fleet is expected to exceed 30 systems by mid-2028.