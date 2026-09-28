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Fugro Completes Ultra-Deepwater Survey for Petronas

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(Credit: Fugro)
(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro has completed an ultra-deepwater geohazard site survey for Petronas Carigali's Megah and Limbayong fields off Sabah, East Malaysia, using autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) technology.

The offshore campaign ran from June to August 2026 and collected seabed and shallow subsurface data to identify geohazards and support engineering design and field development planning.

Fugro deployed its Echo Surveyor 8 AUV from the Fugro Equator, with the AUV operating close to the seabed to acquire high-resolution bathymetric, geophysical and shallow subsurface data.

The project marked the application of AUV technology for Petronas Carigali's ultra-deepwater geohazard site survey supporting development activities.

Fugro's Kuala Lumpur Remote Operations Centre supported the campaign with continuous data quality control and processing.

“Our collaboration with Petronas Carigali allows us to push the boundaries of how offshore projects are delivered. By integrating advanced technologies with real-time remote operations, we are enabling faster insights and more efficient execution. This project highlights Fugro’s continued innovation and our ability to deliver high-impact solutions through our strong footprint in Asia Pacific,” said Safri Drahman, Fugro's Regional Business Line Director, Marine Site Characterization APAC.

Vessels Offshore Energy Industry News Activity Asia AUV Oil and Gas Offshore Survey

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