Petrobras Finds More Oil in Ultra-Deepwater Amapá Block

Petrobras has made a new oil discovery in block FZA-M-59 in ultra-deep waters off Brazil's Amapá state after finding another oil-bearing interval while drilling deeper at its Morpho exploration well.

The discovery was made at the 1-BRSA-1405-APS well in a water depth of 2,886 meters and follows an earlier discovery at the same well announced in August.

Petrobras continued drilling Morpho after the August discovery to evaluate deeper exploration targets, leading to the identification of the new oil-bearing interval through electrical logs, indications in rock samples and fluid samples obtained during operations.

The company is progressing with the analysis of the new discovery, with collected samples to undergo laboratory testing and the results to be integrated with other data acquired during drilling.

Analyses of the oil encountered in the interval announced in August have meanwhile confirmed its good quality, Petrobras said.

The latest discovery provides additional information for evaluating the petroleum systems and resource potential of the Foz do Amazonas Sedimentary Basin.

Petrobras plans to complete drilling of the Morpho well before evaluating the formations identified during the campaign.