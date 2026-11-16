Weatherford International has secured a contract from Constellation Oil Services to provide managed pressure drilling (MPD) technology and services for a deepwater exploration campaign involving the Amaralina Star ultra-deepwater drillship in Brazil.

The agreement includes an initial 12-month rental period for Weatherford's deepwater MPD technology and equipment, the sale of an MPD system scheduled for delivery within 12 months, and a two-year aftermarket services contract, Weatherford announced on November 16.

The award follows a separate MPD contract secured from Constellation in May 2026, expanding the companies' drilling technology relationship in Brazil.

Weatherford will support the work through its local capabilities and technical expertise from its Managed Pressure Wells Center of Excellence in Houston, Texas.

The company said the contract structure could provide opportunities for additional, longer-duration work as the exploration campaign progresses.

Weatherford did not disclose the contract value or the specific offshore exploration location.

“Managed pressure drilling is one of the most differentiated technologies in our portfolio, and the pace of deepwater MPD awards this year reflects the value operators and drilling contractors place on precise pressure control in complex wells.

“Brazil is a key growth market for Weatherford, and this award with Constellation strengthens our position as the leading MPD provider in the country while opening a multi-year pathway of equipment, systems and aftermarket services as the exploratory campaign held by the Amaralina Star (UDW Drillship) advances.

"We are proud to partner with Constellation on one of the most significant frontier exploration plays in the global offshore market,” said Girish Saligram, Weatherford’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

“We are pleased to expand our partnership with Weatherford, a strategic partner to Constellation in managed pressure drilling. Our decision to make this investment reflects our understanding of the level of preparation and quality required to meet the operational challenges of the exploratory campaign ahead, as well as our confidence in Weatherford’s technology and expertise to support safe and reliable MPD operations,” added Rodrigo Ribeiro, CEO of Constellation Oil Services.